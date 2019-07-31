Mahfuz: Employers given flexibility on housing

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara today approved the Workers’ Minimum Standard of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Bill 2019 which was aimed at expanding the housing minimum standard and provision of basic amenities for workers in all employment sectors.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar, when tabling the bill for second reading, said that the amendment to the Workers’ Minimum Standard of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 was a significant step to ensure that workers in all sectors enjoyed a better housing system, comfortable basic amenities and more assured health and security level.

At the same time, he said that employers were given the flexibility to decide whether to build, rent or house their workers at centralised accommodation depending on suitability.

The bill also reflected the commitment of the government in ensuring the national labour law was in line with universal instruments and standards to subsequently boost the image and facilitate Malaysia’s participation in whatever international trade, he said.

Also approved was the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2019 which was aimed at boosting the governance of companies and corporations, making them more effective.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen, when winding up the debate on the bill, said the amendment of the act did not change the original policy of the act but would improve the governance and management procedures and facilitate the businesses of the companies. — Bernama