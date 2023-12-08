Mahfuz loses Alor Mengkudu to ex-footballer

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar lost his Alor Mengkudu seat with a majority of 10,104 votes to former national footballer, Radhi Mat Din of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

There were 38,193 registered voters in the constituency and 72.7% cast their ballots. This is the second face-off between the two, with Radhi losing to the Amanah vice-president in the Pokok Sena parliamentary seat. However, Mahfuz lost the seat to PN’s Datuk Ahmad Yahya in the 15th General Election (GE15).

In the Sungai Burong state seat in Selangor, PN-PAS’ Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin defeated BN-Umno’s Mohamad Khir Ramli with a majority of 6,842 votes, after ganering 15,447 votes to the latter’s 8,605 in a straight fight.

Sungai Burong is among the 245 seats contested in the elections today, and comprises of 40 seats in Penang, Selangor (56), Negeri Sembilan (36), Kedah (36), Terengganu (32) and Kelantan (45).

The Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary by-election is also being held today. This follows the decision of the Terengganu Electoral Court on June 27, which annulled the victory of PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim in GE15 after finding that there had been corruption involved in the contest.

In Butterworth, independent Bagan Dalam candidate, M Satees lodged a police report after alleging that he and his agent were threatened and verbally abused by another candidate and his supporters.

Satees claims to have been threatened by seven to eight men while he and his agent were inspecting ballot boxes at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Nyior voting centre at about 2.45pm, reports Bernama.

“We were surrounded, threatened, and verbally abused while inspecting ballot boxes inside and outside the school.

“One of them challenged me to a fight while another threatened me with the words ‘you wait until tomorrow’,“ he alleged when today.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie confirmed receiving the report of the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Satees, the Bagan Dalam incumbent, quit DAP when he was dropped by the party as a candidate this time around.

He then decided to run as an independent candidate to be in a four-cornered fight against K. Kumaran (PH), K. Jayamaran (PN), and S. Rajasakanan from the Penang Front Party (PFP).