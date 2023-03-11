Mahfuz: New Amanah deputy president to be known in December

PASIR MAS: The Amanah National Committee for the 2023-2026 term will decide in December the replacement for the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as deputy president.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pix) said the party had just started its meetings and had not yet received the list of candidates.

“We cannot make any speculation on the replacement for Salahuddin.

“The system in Amanah is different from those of parties like UMNO and PAS. We do not contest for specific posts as they are decided by 27 people (National Leadership Committee members) who are elected at the national level,” he told reporters after opening the Pasir Mas Amanah annual meeting in Tendong here today.

Mahfuz said the 27 elected committee members would then meet to choose the president, deputy president and secretary.

Salahuddin, who was Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, died on July 23 this year after suffering a brain haemorrhage. -Bernama