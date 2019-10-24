Maid becomes blind after constant abuse, couple arrested

IPOH: The police have arrested a married couple on suspicion of having abused their Indonesian domestic maid to the extent of making her become blind.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the two of them were held following a tip-off from the public.

The man was arrested on Sunday when he brought the maid, in her 20s, out while his wife was held at their house here, also on the same day, he said.

He said the maid had been punched often and was also not paid her wages.

“The two suspects are being held on remand for five days from Monday to assist in the investigation into the case,” he told Bernama today when contacted. — Bernama