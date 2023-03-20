Maidam retracts mandatory wearing of face masks at mosques, suraus

KUALA TERENGGANU: All mosque or surau congregants in Terengganu no longer have to wear face masks from today.

The instruction to abolish the guideline was made by the Terrengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) with the consent of Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Maidam president Datuk Shaikh Harun Shaikh Ismail said the retraction was made after considering the current declining Covid-19 cases.

“On Sept 7, 2020, Maidam issued an instruction making the wearing of face masks mandatory among mosque or surau congregants that remained in effect till today.

“After considering the current situation and guidelines from the Terengganu state health department, we retract the instruction and congregants have a choice to continue wearing face masks,” he said in a statement today. Shaikh Harun said that those with symptoms like cough, fever or cold are encouraged to wear face masks to avoid infecting others.

He said Sultan Mizan also reminded citizens to continue to take care of their health and the cleanliness of their surroundings, especially during the upcoming Ramadan month. - Bernama