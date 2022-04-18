MAIDAM targets RM230 million in tithe collection this year

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) is targetting RM230 million in zakat (tithe) collection this year.

Its chief executive officer, Dr Azrin Ahmad Mohd Adnan, said it is an increase of 15 per cent from the RM205 million collected last year.

“We are optimistic to achieve the target as numerous promotions and campaigns were being carried out, especially to get among business entities operating in the states to pay their (business) tithe.

“An increase in tithe collection is important to meet the needs of 21,187 tithe recipients in Terengganu so that they too can enjoy a better life,” he told reporters after launching the MAIDAM drive-through tithe payment counter here today.

The drive-through counter in front of MAIDAM’s office is open daily from 8.30 am to 4 pm until the end of Ramadan.

Azrin Ahmad sid tithe payees can also use various methods of payment - either by cash, credit or debit card and even cheque - to pay their tithe.

Nevertheless, he said payments must only be made to 976 accredited amil (collectors).

As of today, he said MAIDAM had collected RM51 million in tithe and 96 per cent of it had been distributed to the deserving asnaf (tithe recipients). - Bernama