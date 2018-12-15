Main objective now is to ensure Umno’s survival: Najib

PEKAN: In the wake of mass resignations from Umno, former party president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) today called on the party to find the best solution to ensure its survival.

“I acknowledge that the situation is grave and requires a solution that can be accepted by the majority of the members,“ he told reporters after meeting fishermen at the Sungai Miang Jetty here.

Umno has suffered an exodus of MPs and other leaders over the past few days. Five of six MPs, nine of 10 assemblymen, two senators and most of the divisional chiefs quit Sabah Umno on Wednesday. Six MPs in the peninsula also left the party yesterday.

There have also been calls for Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down.

Najib, who is the MP for Pekan, said Umno remained strong with its close to three million members and 22,000 branches throughout the country.

The main objective should be to ensure the party’s survival, he said. — Bernama