Main prayer hall, women section of Putra Mosque closed for repair

PUTRAJAYA: The main prayer hall and women section of the Putra Mosque, here, will be closed for a year, from this May 30, for repair and upgrading work of the main dome by the Public Works Department.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), in a statement today, said the congregational obligatory prayers and Friday prayer could, however, continue to be conducted on the right side courtyard of the main prayer hall, but by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and capacity of the area.

Based on the SOPs, only 50 people, including the mosque officials and committee members, are allowed into the mosque to perform the congregational obligatory prayers and also the Friday prayer during the Movement Control Order period, which ends on June 7.

Jakim apologises for the inconvenience caused and those with any enquiry can call Putra Mosque at telephone number 03-8888 5678. -Bernama