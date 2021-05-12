Main suspect of murder case jumps off building

SHAH ALAM: A 24-year-old man who was the main suspect in a murder of a college student was killed after falling from the 26th floor of a building in Damansara Perdana, yesterday.

The suspect was brought to the building where the alleged murder took place to show evidence accompanied by an officer and three policemen.

“The suspect requested to be brought to the balcony under the pretence of wanting to show new evidence even though there was nothing on the balcony,” said Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed at a media conference here today.

Arjunaidi said at that time the suspect’s hands were handcuffed in the front as he had more than 100 stitches from injuries he sustained during a scuffle with the alleged murder victim in the unit, adding that the suspect suddenly broke free from the policemen holding him before jumping off from the balcony on the 26th floor.

The man was arrested on May 9 for suspicion of being involved in the murder of his 24-year-old college mate on May 6 believed to be due to a misunderstanding related to drug sales and debt problems.

He was on a seven-day remand order until May 16.

Arjunaidi said following the suspect’s sudden death, the murder case would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor and Coroner’s Court, adding his death would be investigated under Section 223 of the Penal Code for negligence in handling detainees in custody.

“We hope the public will not make speculations as investigations are still ongoing. If there is any negligence, we will take necessary actions, “ he said. — Bernama