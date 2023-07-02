MAINJ records RM61.52m tithe collection surplus last year: MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) has recorded a surplus of property and personal tithe collection, amounting to RM61.52 million, last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the amount will be channelled as soon as possible for the purpose of ummah development.

He said that it included the development of Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) projects amounting to RM5.5 million, the Mosque Development Fund RM3 million and the International Science Tahfiz School development RM5 million.

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to the zakat payers, any excess will be distributed immediately.

“They include 5,000 asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe), who will receive RM1,000 each; 875 fishermen with RM300 in aid, and many more,” he said in his speech at the state-level Khatam Quran Tadika Agama, here today.

Onn Hafiz said that the monthly allowance of special Quran teachers has also been increased to RM550, and for other Quran teachers to RM350, as previously announced.

“The assistance demonstrates that Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, assisted by MAINJ and JAINJ, will always ensure that Muslims continue to be protected.

Meanwhile, MAINJ, in a separate statement, said that the property and personal tithe collection last year was RM367.656 million, with tithe distribution of RM306.131 million and a surplus of RM61.52 million.

It said that the overall achievement of tithe collection increased by 9.9 per cent from the RM333.4 million recorded in 2021.

“The number of property zakat payers also increased by 6.5 per cent, from 128,437 payers in 2021 to 136,789 payers in 2022.

The income tithes recorded a 10.8 per cent increase, from RM 155.7 million (2021) to RM 172.6 million (2022), and business tithes increased 16.7 per cent, from RM78.3 million to RM91 million, last year, it said. - Bernama