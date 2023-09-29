MAINS Care Programme provides lunch for RMT pupils at 49 schools

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) is implementing the MAINS Care programme, providing lunch to pupils who are recipients of the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) in 49 selected primary schools in the state.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh Ab Kadir said the programme with an allocation of RM1.7 million is MAINS' initiative to channel fidyah and kaffarah funds contributed by the community in this state to the poor and needy recipients, including B40 families.

“The food assistance pilot programme was launched at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, in February and received positive feedback from students, teachers, and parents.

“Therefore, it will be continued in selected schools starting early this month, aiming to help students receiving RMT to obtain nutritious and beneficial meals, allowing them to actively engage in their afternoon school sessions,“ he said in his speech at the MAINS Care and Smart Wakaf launching programme offciated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun here, today.

Also present was the State Education director Dr Roslan Hussain.

Abdul Aziz added that MAINS has appointed the canteen management in each respective school to prepare meals comprising rice, dishes, fruits, and water at RM6 per set with the RMT specifications and standard operating procedures.

SMART Wakaf programme, in collaboration with the state Education Department (JPNS), aims to promote the tradition of endowment among teachers and students. The programme will start in October, involving 30 schools throughout the district.

“Through this programme, students can benefit from the distribution of endowments, and it indirectly allows MAINS to expand its assistance and provide essential information to the community, especially in this state,“ he added. -Bernama