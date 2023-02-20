MAINS Zakat scandal: Investigation papers to be submitted to DPP next week

SEREMBAN: The investigation papers on the alleged misappropriation of zakat funds involving the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) Zakat Sdn Bhd will be sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office (DPP) by next week.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police are still in the process of completing its investigations under Section 409 of of Penal Code involving criminal breach of trust (CBT)

“Investigations are ongoing and I am not at liberty to disclose the number of individuals called to have their statements recorded to date,” he told Bernama today.

Following this, he reminded the public not to speculate on the matter as it could jeopardise investigations.

Earlier, police initiated an investigation into the case under Section 409 of the Penal Code and urged the public to relay information relevant to the case.

On Feb 13, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) reportedly confirmed that the case over the alleged misappropriation of zakat funds involving the agency was being reviewed.

Recently, it was posted on the Telegram app about reports of a breach of trust involving zakat collection that involved the council’s officials. - Bernama