KUALA LUMPUR: Since attaining independence in 1957, our nation has undergone much development, including physical development involving land.

However, before embarking on any type of physical development, one of the main things to consider is the availability of land. As pointed out by former deputy prime minister the late Tun Ghafar Baba, all activities require land and even airport runways, where airplanes land and take off, are built on land.

Before independence, vast swathes of land were owned by corporate companies linked to the British colonial masters, including huge rubber plantations that sprawled all over the country.

Roads in the rural areas were then built in a zigzag fashion to avoid reclamation of land used for planting rubber.

Post-Merdeka, however, land on which huge plantations were located was reclaimed to make way for highways. Such changes have taken place in the past and will continue to be carried out now and in the future to provide infrastructure to the people.

Since land has to be available in order to carry out development, it has to be made available in the market in various ways. To avoid stirring sentiments, land reclamation is only done if the authorities have exhausted all other avenues (of procuring land).

A plan to reclaim land in the Malay Agricultural Settlement in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, for development purposes in the 1990s evoked sentiments related to compensation and loss of land ownership rights of the Malays.

Throughout 2018 and 2019, the government has been talking about its intention to develop Kampung Baru by acquiring land from the owners and their heirs at about RM1,000 per square foot. This left many owners and heirs questioning why the onus was on the buyer to determine the price. Why can’t the selling price be fixed through negotiations?

In a transaction, it is usual for the seller to quote a price which can then be negotiated between the seller and buyer.

Recently, there has been a change in our federal government and it will take some time for the new leaders to think of ways to develop Kampung Baru. Perhaps, the strategies they propose may differ from that of the previous government.

Some people are saying that the new leaders are professional and, therefore, are bound to redevelop Kampung Baru in a professional manner. No matter what, the development of real estate calls for the involvement of all types of professionals, not just experts from one field.

According to Prof Radcliffe from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, real estate development involves many players who play different roles and have various motives, strategies and actions.

Indeed, a change in leadership at the top also requires a restructuring of the leadership in the lower rungs. This, for sure, also includes some changes in the leadership spearheading the redevelopment of Kampung Baru.

We have many professionals who hail from Kampung Baru and who possess expertise and skills in the field of real estate. They comprise architects, lawyers, land surveyors, engineers, urban planners, valuers, entrepreneurs, politicians, economists, accredited accountants and so on.

These professionals are willing to extend a helping hand to develop the land where they were born and raised – Kampung Baru.

In fact, the natives of Kampung Baru, as well as the landowners and their heirs, have set up the Kampung Baru Landowners and Heirs Organisation out of concern for the redevelopment of their land and to extend their help.

This organisation has only one objective, namely the sustainable development of the land they had inherited from their ancestors. Sustainable development does not equate to selling their land rights and building skyscrapers at sky-high prices.

On the other hand, real sustainable development means constructing comfortable and harmonious buildings without eroding land ownership rights. Not only will the present owners and heirs reap optimum returns, but also their progeny.

So, what is the best approach to be taken for the sustainable development of Kampung Baru? The answer is none other than the wakaf approach. Wakaf is a powerful weapon that has been used with great success to develop the Muslim community since the immemorial past.

Observe how Saidina Umar RA, who owed the most fertile land in Khyber, was advised by the Prophet SAW not to sell the land but to develop it and allow the needy to benefit from it.

It was the same case with Saidina Uthman RA who bought a well and helped all the people to benefit from it.

If Kampung Baru land is developed using the wakaf zurri concept, its ownership rights will remain in the hands of the existing landowners and their heirs will forever continue to enjoy the returns. — Bernama

The writer Prof Dr Ismail Omar is the Land Professionals Association of Malaysia president and a lecturer in real estate at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia. The views expressed here are the writer’s own.