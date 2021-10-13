Maintenance work of critical assets at LRA SSP1 scheduled to complete at 11pm today

KUALA LUMPUR: Work to improve and maintain critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 (LRA SSP1) started at 9am today and is scheduled to be completed at 11pm.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) head of corporate communications Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said water supply is expected to be fully restored at 9pm this Saturday (Oct 16).

“Water supply will be channeled in stages to consumers from 5pm tomorrow (Oct 14) after the water supply system is stabilised.

“The duration of water supply disruption and restoration in the affected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure on the water supply distribution system,“ she added.

She said Air Selangor would provide alternative water supply assistance via tanker trucks to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and Vaccination Centres (PPV), as well as for use at funeral ceremony.

A complete list of the affected areas, public water taps and commercial water filling stations can be found at hentitugas.airselangor.com.

Consumers can also refer to all Air Selangor official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor at 15300 or send their complaints to the Help Centre at the website www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama