Maintenance worker fined RM6,000 for having pornographic images, videos in handphone

KUALA LUMPUR: A maintenance worker was fined RM6,000, in default three months in jail, by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for possessing 169 pornographic pictures and videos on his mobile phone.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top meted out the fine on Mazlan Firdani Marzuki, 30, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with possessing 92 pornographic images and 77 pornographic videos in his mobile phone at a house in Taman Ampang Indah, Ampang Jaya here at 10.45 am on April 20 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 292 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of three years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Mazlan Firdani paid the fine.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Nur Nazhzilah (rpt:Nazhzilah) Mohammad Hashim prosecuted, while lawyer Ernie Ahmad from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) represented Mazlan Firdani. -Bernama