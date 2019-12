IPOH: The Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) will work in collaboration with several Nordic countries including Norway, Finland and Sweden, in the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

MAIPk president Tan Sri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin said the move was to enable students from religious and pondok schools as well as poor families participate in TVET, in efforts to produce more skilled and productive workforce in the future.

He said MAIPk had met with the relevant parties to discuss on programmes to be implemented in line with industry requirements.

“I have personally informed the Sultan of Perak (Sultan Nazrin Shah) on the matter and he has given his blessings. The programme will most likely be officiated latest by June next year,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to present donations, schooling and medical aid at the Darul Ridzuan Islamic Complex here today.

Meanwhile, MAIPk chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said the inclusion of the poor, religious and pondok school students in TVET programmes could add value and help them to earn better income.

“We want to expand the scope of education among tahfiz students who have graduated from religious schools, to enable them to secure good jobs instead of just working as imams or religious teachers.

“At the same time, while working in the industrial sector, this group (students from religious schools) will be able carry out preaching activities,” he added.

Earlier, Wan Mohd Zahid distributed zakat funds and schooling aid to the needy, muallaf schoolchildren and orphans as well as handed over donations to the National Cancer Council and National Heart Institute totalling RM7.5 million.

In addition, funds were also distributed to 26 Islamic NGOs, shelters for the aged and eight Muslim missionary organisations. — Bernama