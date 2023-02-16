MAIPk to review guidelines for elected reps who intend to preach

IPOH: The Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) will meet on March 2 to review guidelines pertaining to religious teaching credentials for state elected representatives.

MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini (pic) said the outcome of the meeting would be presented to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, following which an engagement session would be held with the parties involved.

“Once the Sultan has made his decision, he would probably call for a meeting with all party leaders for a briefing.

“We have to be consistent in this matter and we want to end the conflict between the parties involved and make amends after all that had happened during the15th general election (GE15).

“So far, nothing has been decided and we have several complaints so we need to find a way to avoid misunderstandings,“ he said when met after officiating at a book presentation ceremony, here today.

Mohd Annuar opines it was not necessary to revoke a religious studies certificate held by a politician as long as the individual does not preach teachings which are against Islamic values.

Based on a circular issued by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) dated Oct 26, 2022, the Sultan of Perak had on Oct 24, 2019 prohibited any programme to be organised under the name of political parties in the buildings and compounds of mosques and surau. - Bernama