MAIPs receives certificate without reprimand from Auditor-General

KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has received the Auditor General’s Certificate Without Reprimand for its financial statement for 2022 for the 11th consecutive time since 2012.

The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also MAIPs president, also congratulated MAIPs for receiving the certificate.

“It is necessary and compulsory to maintain this good record in the coming years as well as be an example to other agencies in the state,” he said in a statement issued by MAIPs today.

According to the statement, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin graced the ceremony for the presentation of the certificate by Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi at Galeri DiRaja Arau today.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof, Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, Perlis Syariah Chief Judge Haji Jaidi Ahmad, MAIPs deputy president Dr Haji Hazman Hassan and MAIPs chief executive officer Haji Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor.

The statement said the MAIPs had implemented financial management based on regulations outlined by the National Audit Department in accordance with the standards set. -Bernama