Mais denies involvement in “food basket” project

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) today denied its involvement in a food aid “bakul makanan” (food basket) project implemented by a company.

Mais secretary Dr Ahmad Shahir Makhtar said this followed a complaint by a company claiming that it had received purchase orders and invoices with the Mais logo to obtain funds for the

Checks found that both documents were fake and that Mais was not involved in the food basket project and had never appointed any party or agent for the purpose, he said in a statement today.

He said a police report would be lodged and advised the public to be wary of quarters using Mais’ name for the purpose of obtaining donations.

“If in doubt, the public can get confirmation from Mais which can be reached at 03-5515 3400 or email to pro@mais.gov.my,“ he added.

Last Tuesday, a news portal reported that a businessman was suspected of Mais name to obtain funds amounting to RM660,000 to implement the food basket project. - Bernama