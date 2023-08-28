Mais says issue of Fahmi allegedly campaigning in mosque resolved

SHAH ALAM: The issue of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) who was allegedly campaigning in a mosque in Kundang, Rawang in July, is considered to be resolved through an investigation conducted by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS).

MAIS chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said that the investigation found that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director only talked about current issues and not political issues.

“He (Fahmi) was replying to questions related to the concert (rude actions by the vocalist of the British band, The 1975) and the action taken to end the concert because it had violated the conditions which had been agreed upon.

“He did not mention politics in the mosque; in my view (this issue) is settled. He came to pray, he looked for a nearby mosque and surau. As a minister, he should provide clear answers to the questions asked by the congregants,” he told the media after officiating the Jalur Gemilang presentation, and flagging off the Ziarah Merdeka MAIS Convoy, here today.

Recently, several photos of Fahmi were making their rounds on social media, with claims that he was speaking about political issues in the main prayer hall of the Nurul Yaqin Mosque, Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang, Rawang.

Meanwhile, in another development, Abdul Aziz said that MAIS, through the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), will assist the family of the late Sharipuddin Shaari, one of the victims of the plane crash on Guthrie Expressway near Bandar Elmina, here, on Aug 17.

He said that the emergency assistance of RM500 had been given by LZS to the victim's widow, Suriana Muda, a housewife, on Aug 21.

“The check also found that the family has to support two children who are still in school, and there are some proposals for assistance to be delivered but we look at the eligibility first, including monthly financial assistance, house rent, food and schooling,” he said.

The Aug 17 crash killed eight people on board the aircraft and two motorists - an e-hailing driver and a p-hailing rider - who happened to be passing by the crash site. -Bernama