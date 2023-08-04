MAIWP allocates nearly RM500,000 to asnaf for Aidilfitri 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated almost RM500,000 to help asnaf (tithe recipients) in various ways including shopping for Raya outfits in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year.

MAIWP chairman Tan Sri Mohd Daud Bakar said the donation was channelled to the group in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Of the total, RM150,000 is MAIWP’s contribution through the Rahmah Ramadan MAIWP Sinar Aidilfitri programme involving 500 asnaf from three Federal Territories.

“Each of them will receive RM300 to prepare for Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he told reporters after treating 50 asnaf from five families to purchase Raya outfits at a shopping mall here today.

According to Mohd Daud, the 500 recipients comprise 350 from Kuala Lumpur, 50 from Putrajaya and 100 from Labuan.

He hopes that the contribution by MAIWP can spark the spirit of sharing among Malaysians so that they will not forget the needy as they celebrate Aidilfitri.

“It is hoped that this assistance will help ease the financial burden of the asnaf group and enliven the joy of Aidilfitri,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients, Saibon Lat, 49, a father of eight aged one to 18, said the contribution was essential as it reduces his financial burden during the festive season.

“The RM300 assistance per person for Raya clothing makes my children look forward to celebrating Aidilfitri this year,” said Saibon, who works as a bus driver. - Bernama