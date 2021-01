KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) channelled flood relief aid totalling RM2.5 million to Johor and Pahang today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said each state received RM1 million in essential items such as blankets, cooking stoves, children’s disposable pampers and rice pots to be distributed to the flood victims.

“In addition, the states also received RM250,000 each for the purpose of repairing damaged mosques and surau,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

The minister also thanked zakat payers in the Federal Territories for their commitment in paying their zakat which had enabled MAIWP to carry out its responsibility to help those in need. -Bernama