PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Council (MAIWP), through its MAIWP with Community Ramadan programme, contributed assistance to 50 Baitulmal recipients from the surrounding area today.

The programme also saw the participation of the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who handed RM100 cash and packed food to asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat (tithe)) who were present.

The packed food was contributed by MAIWP’s strategic partners QSR Brands (M) Holding Bhd and Lotus Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

“This is good effort because it shows that MAIWP is present in the community, and as one of the agencies that distribute aid to those eligible,” said Zulkifli to the media after handing over the contributions.

In conjunction with the programme, MAIWP also presented Ihya Ramadan Aid of RM500 to Surau Al-Muttaqin at Presint 5 here.

Also present were MAIWP chairman, Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, and MAIWP deputy chief executive officer (Operations), Mohd Nizam Yahya.

Zulkifli said that such a programme should be publicised so that the public can see MAIWP’s efforts in distributing tithe to those eligible and in need.

“Sometimes people are unaware of what MAIWP does. In fact, since I was mufti I can see that MAIWP is always working hard and is busy in helping out the asnaf,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked on a local news report regarding that the cost to perform umrah may double, Zulkifli said that the matter will be scrutinised once permission to perform Umrah is obtained from Saudi Arabia.

“To date, the umrah has not been officially opened, however, as we can see when there is a pandemic, several unexpected costs will occur and these matters will be scrutinised one by one,” he said.

According to the report, the umrah package cost post-Covid-19 will double, following numerous additional conditions set by the Saudi Arabia government, including insurance.

Prior to the pandemic, a normal umrah package was offered at RM5,800, however, it is now expected to reach up to RM10,800. — Bernama