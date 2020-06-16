MAIWP disburses RM190 million to the needy during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has disbursed RM190 million to assist people facing hardships throughout the first two months of the Movement Control Order (MCO) following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri said the efforts would be intensified with other initiatives throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) with reopening of more economic sectors to generate income.

The initiatives for those who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 will be announced soon, he said.

“MAIWP is not only providing one-off assistance but will continue providing aids to ensure their survival.

“MAIWP will help as many people as we possibly can based on our capability and to work with Islamic religious councils from other states to streamline distributions,” he said.

Earlier he witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between MAIWP’s Pondok Moden Al ‘Abaqirah and Kolej Profesional Baitulmal Kuala Lumpur (KPBKL), here today.

In another development, Zulkifli said the decision to reopen maahad tahfiz would be announced soon.

“We understand the situation with maahad tahfiz because some of the students will also sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM),“ he said.

On June 12, the National Tahfiz Institute’s special secretariat on the Covid-19 pandemic has requested for all tahfiz institutions and maahad tahfiz to be reopened on June 24 in line with the school reopening for students sitting for public examinations. — Bernama