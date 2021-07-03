MAIWP distributes donations to 300 families at Kampung Segambut Dalam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Council (MAIWP) today handed over contributions to residents of Kampung Segamat Dalam here which is placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) via the zakat (tithe) wakalah (representative) scheme.

MAIWP in a statement today said the first series of the aid was presented by its chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar to 300 families.

The statement read that the donations were from the wakalah funds of individuals and companies to be distributed to eligible asnaf (tithe recipients).

Wakalah is a system that authorises zakat payers to channel their own tithe assistance to their chosen asnaf.

“A total of RM70,000 is channelled under this programme to help MAIWP provides additional relief besides the monthly aid received, to alleviate the burden of those involved in the EMCO area,” read the statement.

Present were acting MAIWP chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Nizam Yahya, and acting PPZ-MAIWP CEO Abdul Hakim Amir Osman.

It said the donations comprised two chickens and necessities such as rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar and others, distributed to the residents’ representatives council of areas involved, following standard operating procedures (SOP).

MAIWP said the total of wakalah funds (individuals, companies, employers and higher education institutions) for the first six months of the year is RM106 million compared to RM99 million in the corresponding period last year.

The number was from zakat paid in 2020 totalling RM443 million, compared to RM389 million in 2019, and the number of wakalah applicants also increased from 1,472 individuals to 2,115 throughout the same period, it added.

“Today, MAIWP was elated because Yang di-Pertuan Agong also handed over His Majesty’s personal donation, presented by his senior private secretary Colonel Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim,” it said.

Besides that, due to the extension of Phase One of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan, MAIWP will also automatically extend the monthly financial aid scheme, monthly house rent assistance and medical assistance scheme for existing recipients.

It said the public can submit reports regarding individuals in the Federal Territories who require help via its mobile application Mobil Jejak Asnaf (MOJA).

MAIWP also called on Muslims to pay zakat at www.zakat.com.my or through its MyZakat application to help more people in need during the pandemic. — Bernama