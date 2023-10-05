MAIWP donates RM150,000 to patients in HKL, HTA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) presented the Rahmah MADANI Aidilfitri donations worth RM150,000 to needy patients at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) today.

MAIWP member Zainal Abidin Shaik Zakaria said 500 patients in adult wards at HKL received cash aid of RM200 each, while 500 paediatric patients at HTA each received a hamper.

“This donation is not only given to Muslim patients but also non-Muslims as a sign of our concern for the welfare of the multi-racial community,” he told a press conference at the HKL Auditorium here today.

Also present were HKL director Datin Paduka Dr Rohana Johan, MAIWP chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Nizam Yahya and MAIWP deputy CEO (management) Mohd Fauzi Abidin.

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin said that MAIWP Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) has collected RM300 million in tithe so far.

“A total of RM76.9 million has been channelled to those in need through various programmes held throughout Ramadan and Syawal,” he said. -Bernama