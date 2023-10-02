MAIWP mobilises flood relief mission convoy to Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has mobilised a 23-vehicle convoy for the MAIWP-Insani Flood Relief Mission to Johor, starting today until Sunday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pic) said the vehicles were carrying participants and donated goods, in addition to an allocation of RM1 million by MAIWP, which will be channelled through the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ).

“In addition, a total of 600 units of daily necessities and cleaning equipment, amounting to RM250,000, will also be delivered,” he told reporters, before the flagging off of the convoy at the Federal Territory Mosque here today.

The mission also brought donations from the companies under MAIWP, involving 600 units of school supply sets and 1,000 units of food items from the Federal Territory Taqwa Foundation, 1,000 units of donated items from the Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) and 100 units of items from the Baitulmal Kuala Lumpur Professional College.

He said that the convoy will stop in Batu Pahat and Kluang first, before heading to several other locations in the state affected by the floods.

“Participants in the convoy will also help with cleaning work in some houses of flood victims, in addition to health checks by Pusrawi Hospital and MAIWP Healthcare,” he said, adding that the mission was a collaboration between MAIWP and the Ezy Prihatin Foundation.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Johor government issuing a fatwa prohibiting Muslims from participating in rituals of other religions recently, he said the issue of Islamic law and religion lies within the purview of the state. - Bernama