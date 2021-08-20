MAIWP Riders Team launched to help asnaf affected by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) today launched the MAIWP Riders Team (MRT) initiative in an effort to help asnaf (tithe recipients) affected by Covid-19 through the delivery of dry food around the capital city.

MAIWP chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar (pix) said for a start, 10 riders have been appointed to deliver the food basket aid to the affected groups within 48 hours after receiving the complaint.

“We have our own team of riders who will receive calls and send the dry food items,” he said after presenting the appointment letter to the MAIWP delivery riders at the Perkim Building here, today.

Mohd Daud said the MRT initiative was part of MAIWP’s efforts to help the needy and to ensure that the tithe fund was distributed as best as possible to the eligible recipients.

Each of the food aid packet contains items such as rice, biscuits, cooking oil, wheat flour and sugar amounting to RM100.

Those who are in need of food assistance can contact 011-59359545 or 0192004921 or through the MAIWP’s Jejak Asnaf mobile application.

-Bernama