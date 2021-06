KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Council (MAIWP) will give one-off aid of RM500 to persons with disabilities (PwDs) under its ‘Prihatin Kasih Asnaf 3.0’ programme, irregardless of religion.

In a statement today, MAIWP said the allocation of over RM2 million will benefit 4,010 PwDs whose income has been affected by Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

A mock cheque was presented to National Welfare Foundation (YKN) chief executive officer, Noordina Haron, by MAIWP chairman, Datuk Dr Daud Bakar, at a ceremony in Bangunan Perkim today.

At the same time, the MAIWP is inviting the B40 in similar circumstances to apply for a one-time aid of RM500 under the ‘Bantuan Zakat Kecemasan PKP 3.0’ via ebaitulmal.maiwp.gov.my from now till June 30, 2021.

“If you received the MCO 2.0 emergency aid last December, you do not need to apply again because the RM500 will be given automatically. Disbursement of aid begins today till July 15, 2021,” the statement added. — Bernama