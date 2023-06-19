‘Majlis Ilmu MADANI’ event provides understanding of MADANI nation concept: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said tonight that the ‘Majlis Ilmu MADANI’ talks are organised in line with efforts to give the people an understanding of the meaning of the MADANI nation introduced by the government.

He said it mainly involves the basic values ​​of the formation of a MADANI state, which are strong beliefs, good morals and the development of true Islamic character.

“(And) use this to apply values ​​in various fields, in economic sustainability, in digital technology, in the concept of compassion and mercy to alleviate the burden of the poor and the protection of the people as a whole,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, said this in his brief speech when attending the ‘Majlis Ilmu MADANI with the Prime Minister’ event at the Seri Perdana Complex here today

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar was also present.

Earlier, Anwar accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the Seri Perdana Complex at about 7.15 pm before joining about 300 congregants to perform the Maghrib prayer led by the Imam of the Putra Mosque here, Abdul Karim Zakaria.

The prime minister then spent about an hour following a knowledge-sharing session with three invited guests, namely the Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine, Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sabri; United Kingdom religious scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Saad Al-Maliki Al-Azhari Al-Hasani and religious scholar from Gambia, Syeikh Muhammad Haydara Al-Jilani. - Bernama