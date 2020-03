PETALING JAYA: Following the extension of the movement control order, the Education Ministry has rescheduled all major examinations that are handled by them.

In a statement, the Ministry said these new dates have been made after observing the current conditions and ensuring all the subject’s curriculum can be finished within the time given.

One major change is the dates of Form 5 national exam SPM, whereby the current date is split into two phases – Oct 5-14 and Nov 2-19. The new date for SPM is from Nov 16 to Dec 7.

Meanwhile, the standard 6 national UPSR will maintain its exam dates at Sept 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8.

For Form 3 exam PT3, the original date from Sept 28 to Oct 6 this year, will have its subject Bahasa Melayu and English moved to Sept 28 and Sept 29 this year.

Another major exam is Form 6 exam STPM, in which semester 2 exams have been moved from the original date of May 6, 12, 13 and 14 to Nov 18, 19, 23 and 24, While Semester 3’s exam will maintain at Nov 3, 4, 5, 9 and 10.

The ministry explained that STPM semester has been moved from May to November to give a chance for school to manage the remaining second semester.

For Matriculation students, their exams have been moved from March 30 - April 6 to April 27 - May 4, and Muet (Malaysian University English Test) has been postponed from today (March 28) to Sept 5 this year.