Major pipe burst at Penang water treatment plant

GEORGE TOWN: About 200,000 water consumers are expected to experience supply interruptions following a water pipe burst incident at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, Penang’s largest water treatment plant, late yesterday afternoon.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa, who confirmed the incident last night, said immediate works were being carried out to rectify the affected 1100-mm clear water pipe.

“We have an emergency and we are doing the pipe repairs now,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

In a statement posted on the PBAPP Facebook page earlier, it said the incident had caused the plant’s output to drop by about 230 million litres per day (MLD).

It said the registered water subscribers in Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan on the mainland, as well as the southern areas of Penang Island, would potentially be affected by the unscheduled supply interruption. - Bernama