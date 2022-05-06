Major roads leading to Klang Valley still jammed with traffic

KUALA LUMPUR: Roads leading into the Klang Valley are still congested as more people continue returning after spending their Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays in their hometowns.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said as of 10pm last night, stretches of the North-South Expressway heading to Kuala Lumpur - from Bukit Tambun to Jawi, Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar, Simpang Pulai to Gopeng and from the steep climb at Gua Tempurung until Sungkai were congested.

“Traffic is also congested from Pedas Linggi heading towards Port Dickson, Pagoh to Jasin, Malacca and Simpang Ampat to Port Dickson,“ he told Bernama last night.

Traffic from the East Coast, meanwhile, was congested after the Bentong toll plaza leading to Bukit Tinggi, he added. — Bernama