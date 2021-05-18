Majority of Malaysians still adhere to SOP, but some are tired

SHAH ALAM: The recent viral on social media of pictures and videos of various quarters violating the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) has sparked public outrage, especially with the high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country.

Nevertheless, majority of Malaysians are steadfast in adhering to the SOPs set by the government, which they have been doing since last year and has now become part of the new norms in their daily life.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) counseling psychologist Dr Fauziah Mohd Saad said this could be seen during the recent Hari Raya celebration which saw majority of the people complying with the government’s directive not to go on house visits.

“However, in terms of enforcement, there must be empowerment by the authorities such as by the management of shopping centres in controlling the number of patrons at their premises which should control the number of visitors,“ she told Bernama.

A survey by Bernama at shopping malls in Shah Alam found there were not as many people at the premises as shown on social media last weekend in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

A counselling and motivation expert, Hushim Salleh, opined that the SOP violation by some people was because they had been under the movement control order for too long, causing them to feel restricted.

“They are suffering from pandemic exhaustion to the point of triggering psychological and emotional effects that brings them to a level where they no longer care about the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s not that they do not know about the number of the Covid-19 infections and advice on complying with the SOPs as all the information can be obtained from their smartphones.

“It is the current situation that can sometimes lead to irrational thinking,“ he added.

Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with a total of 1,650 new cases recorded yesterday.

An expert in public health at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Associate Professor Dr Malina Osman regarded the SOP non-compliance by some quarters in Selangor, especially in Shah Alam, as the cause of the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama at the Covid-19 Assessment Center (CAC) at the Malawati Stadium near here found that the situation was no longer as crowded as shown on social media before.

This followed a decision by the state government in setting up tents outside the CAC for the convenience of patients and staff. -Bernama