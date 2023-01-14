Majority of Umno delegates support no-contest motion for top two posts

KUALA LUMPUR: A majority of delegates at the Umno General Assembly today supported the motion of no contest for the posts of president and deputy president at the party polls this year.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that in the voting, which was carried out at 4.52 pm at Dewan Merdeka of the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here, a majority of the delegates stood up and raised their hands supporting the motion.

“A majority of the Umno delegates stood up and raised their hands in support of the motion on the presidential address, with the addition that the posts of Umno president and deputy president not be contested.

“Those who did not support were also asked to stand up and raise their hands, but the number was very small,” he tweeted today.

Meanwhile, Umno Information chief Isham Jalil, in a posting on Facebook, confirmed that all motions brought by all divisions, including an additional motion for the posts of president and deputy president in this year’s party polls to remain unchallenged, were supported by almost all delegates present at the assembly.

The additional motion calling for the posts of party president and deputy president not to be contested in the upcoming Umno election was proposed by Negeri Sembilan delegate Mohd Shukri Samsudin yesterday.

The Umno election must be held before May 19, which is six months after the date of the 15th General Election (GE15). - Bernama