Maju requests PDRM to stop harassing Fadiah

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Action for Justice and Unity Foundation (Maju) has called for the investigations against Fadiah Nadwa Fikri (pix), Liew Liang Hong, Wong Yan Ke, and A Sivarajan to be immediately halted. The four are currently being investigated for sedition over their involvement in a peaceful gathering in Dataran Merdeka on Feb 29.

Referring to the action of authorities as harassment, Maju said, “... the police authorities should immediately stop harassing these individuals and stop investigating them under the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act.”

Explaining that there were thousands of others present at Dataran Merdeka to voice over their frustrations at recent political events, Maju questioned why Fadiah was singled out.

Fadiah, an activist, became viral recently when a speech of hers at the Dataran Merdeka rally went viral on social media.