Make a stand on govt without PPBM, DAP told

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP must make a stand over a claim by one of its leaders that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is still able to form a government even without Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

PPBM secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said he believed that the statement issued by DAP central executive committee member Ronnie Liu on Tuesday was his personal opinion, but that it was incumbent of the party to state its position.

“I would like to suggest that DAP’s top leadership issue a counter-statement on the party’s stand, because Liu’s statement does not represent the party,” he told reporters in Parliament, here, today.

Liu caused a stir on Tuesday when he criticised Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PPBM for supposedly making decisions contradictory to PH values.

He pointed out that even without PPBM, the other parties in PH — DAP, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara, Parti Warisan Sabah and United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) — have enough seats (113 seats) in Parliament to form a majority government.

Liu had also accused Mahathir of pursuing a Barisan Nasional model of having a dominant Malay-based party controlling the coalition, adding that if PH were to disband because of Mahathir’s actions, Bersatu was most to lose.

Marzuki however reminded Liu that as part of a party under the ruling government, the latter should “ask himself where he would be without PPBM”.

“I feel that his statement is unwise and I hope the DAP leadership will be able to address the matter,” he said.