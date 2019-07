KUCHING: Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen has called on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led state government to make it compulsory for all state ministers and assemblymen to declare their assets to further help restore public confidence at the state level.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg should adopt such an initiative and make them declare their assets as well in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

“This among many other needed anti-corruption measures is important especially with the increase of development budget by the state government this year and also upcoming allocations from the federal government.

“It is important to make sure that all these public funds, benefit the people and not just those in power,” he said in a statement here today in welcoming the federal government’s tabling of the motion to compel MPs to declare assets in the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House) today.

Dr Yii, who is currently in Moscow, Russia to attend the Inter Parliament Forum, said studies showed that an asset declaration open to public scrutiny helped ensure leaders did not abuse their power for personal gain.

“Since last year, all Pakatan Harapan ministers, deputy ministers and MPs have declared our assets including those of our spouse and family. All of such information are available online and open for public scrutiny,” he said. — Bernama