Make bulk purchases, reduce daily visits to markets — CAP

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) today called on all Malaysian consumers to refrain from going to the market on a daily basis as the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, CAP education officer N.V. Subbarow has urged consumers to plan the purchase of items that can be stored in advance so that there is no necessity to go to the market or supermarket every day.

“Consumers should plan to purchase items for three or four days of use. Hundreds of consumers go to markets and supermarkets every day. The Covid-19 infectivity can be curbed if this is controlled,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said a CAP survey found consumers who go to the market every day to buy vegetables and other ingredients spend hours there.

“CAP would like to urge Malaysian consumers to stop this daily buying culture,” he said, adding that Malaysians should be disciplined and practice self-control to help the government in its efforts to curb the spread of the virus. — Bernama