Make English medium of instruction in schools: Education expert

PETALING JAYA: The English language should not be politicised, in the interest of eradicating the linguistic divide between the privileged and the underserved, said education experts.

Ainee Adina Noor Adlan, who is executive director of education-based social enterprise LeapEd Services, said there is a huge disparity in English proficiency between urban and rural Malaysians.

“English in our education system is a hot topic. There are a lot of arguments for using Bahasa Melayu or English as the medium of instruction. Nonetheless, we cannot deny that rural Malaysians are at a disadvantage as their English proficiency is wanting.

“Those who come from privileged families have a decent command of the English language. They go to private schools, mingle with international students, are taught by good teachers and get a first-class education.

“But the underserved can only rely on English classes while in school. Even then, some of the English teachers themselves have a poor command of the language, so how can they teach it?”

Nina said underserved students will be at a disadvantage after they leave school and enrol for higher education courses.

“I have spoken to some organisations that offer scholarships to the underprivileged, and they spoke about how they (the underprivileged) were mostly rejected because they lacked basic communication skills in English.

“If Malaysians want to work in multinational corporations, we must have a decent command of English to communicate with foreign colleagues,” she said, adding that most textbooks and research papers are published in English.

“So, if students cannot access the references due to language barriers, they will be left behind and may end up not graduating, and that is bad.”

Nina said to address the issue, English must be used as the medium of instruction in schools.

“We can mould future generations by teaching them in English from Year One. Research has shown that children will pick up a lot of things when they are young.

“Some might say that we cannot implement this as it threatens the position and standing of the national language. Here is where politics come in, but such thinking is totally out of sync with reality.

“While we cannot deny that English is the language of our British colonialists, the fact is when world leaders meet at conferences, they will speak in this language.

“We don’t want our children to be left behind so we have to put our emotions aside and think of the country’s future. Don’t politicise the use of English or Bahasa Melayu as it will serve no benefit to the nation,” she said.

Nina said to overhaul the education system and implement English as the medium of instruction, educators need to be taught the language first so that they have a good command of it.

“If we don’t teach our educators first, then the whole project will fail. If English teachers are not at the level needed to educate, what can students get out of them?”

On Monday, while emphasising the importance of Bahasa Melayu as the national language, Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang suggested that Sarawak explore returning the medium of instruction in the education system to English.

“The English language has an enormous impact on the state’s cultural evolution and sustenance of the labour pool. In some ways, it is also an integral part of the people’s critical-thinking skills.

“The use of English language needs to be strengthened in the state since the language is also being used in global markets,” he said when commenting on a move by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg to amend the Malaysia Agreement 1963 with the unity government to allow the state to use both English and Bahasa Melayu as its official languages.

On a suggestion to change the medium of instruction to English, National Council of Professors senior fellow Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir said while it is a good suggestion, he believes more in effective teaching methodologies.

“Yes, English is good as a medium of instruction. If underprivileged students don’t master the basics of English, they will certainly be at a disadvantage.

“I believe the whole education system needs a revamp and greater emphasis should be given to the English language nationally, not just in Sarawak. Teachers need to be proficient in English and also encourage their students to read publications in the language as this has been proven to raise their command of it.”

To achieve this, Jeniri suggested schools be allocated funds to provide students with proper reading materials.

“Do they have enough books? Is the library functioning well? We must encourage them to read. I do this with my daughter. Whenever she finishes a book, I’ll give her a small token of appreciation to show her that she has achieved something. She also reads English novels and books.

“Reading has become a habit with her and with that, she learns new words every day. Learning never stops,” he said.