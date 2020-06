IN SPITE of the government’s clarion call for all employers to give priority to locals in filling vacancies, Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) hopes those in sectors not favoured by locals, especially the plantation industry, are given necessary leeway on hiring.

MEF executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan (pix) said the federation understands the good intention of the government but “not all sectors receive job applications from locals, particularly for 3D (dangerous, difficult and dirty) jobs”.

“Some employers may also believe that locals do not have as good a work attitude as foreign workers, especially when it comes to overtime performance. It requires more patience and persuasion (for employers) to deal with locals, including teaching them the ropes.”

In an interview with China Press on Wednesday, Shamsuddin urged employers to make use of government incentives for hiring people who have been retrenched.

He pointed out that under the Economic Recovery Plan, an employer will, for a period of six months, get assistance of RM800 per employee per month for hiring those below 40 years old and RM1,000 per employee per month for hiring those 40 years old and above or persons with disabilities.

“To help address unemployment among young people, including fresh graduates, the government has allocated RM2 billion for reskilling and retraining programmes, which will benefit 200,000 Malaysians.”

On Monday, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan announced a freeze on the recruitment of foreign workers until the end of the year in order to free up jobs for Malaysians and reduce unemployment in the country.

Saravanan said at present, there are about two million foreign workers in the country and priority will be given to locals to fill up vacancies.

The ministry will evaluate the move by year-end to see if it is effective in helping locals, he added.

Make exceptions for some industries, says MEF