Make Malacca forefront of Malaysian First campaign, says LKS

PETALING JAYA: Malacca can be at the forefront of the Malaysian First campaign to make Malaysia a world-class great nation, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said today.

Recalling the DAP’s Protest Walk from Pulau Sebang to Bukit China in Malacca in the Save Bukit China campaign in 1984, Lim said just as Malaccans and Malaysians had succeeded in the “Save Bukit China” campaign for future generations, Malacca voters to produce another Malaysian achievement in the Malacca state election on Nov 20.

“Malaysia is at the confluence of four great human civilisations – Malay/Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western – and there is no reason why Malaysia cannot become a world-class great nation if we are open-minded and can leverage on the values and virtues of these four great human civilisations,” he said in a statement.

“There is no reason why Malaysia cannot become a world-class great nation but it will take time and we must have the stamina, perseverance and commitment to make Malaysia a world-class great nation for we have been straggling behind one nation after another in the last half a century.”

Lim visited Gadek constituency yesterday morning where Pakatan Harapan (PH) is fielding G. Saminathan, who was falsely accused of being a Tamil Tiger terrorist and wrongly detained until his release just before the Sheraton Move conspiracy in February 2020.

“Fortunately, Saminathan was released before the Sheraton Move conspiracy toppled the democratically-elected PH government after 22 months or he and others similarly detained under the bogus charges of being linked to Sri Lankan Tamil Tigers terrorists would be in incarceration for quite some time,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

“My visit to Pulau Sebang (which is in Gadek) reminds me of the DAP ‘s Protest Walk from Pulau Sebang to Bukit China in Malacca in the Save Bukit China campaign in 1984 when the police discriminately and unfairly prohibited the ‘Save Bukit China cycle relay’ from Kuala Lumpur to Bukit China and impounded the bicycles used in the DAPSY event.

“In protest, I led a protest Walk from Pulau Sebang to Bukit China in Malacca, and although my two feet were ‘demolished’ at the end of the long walk, with blisters all over with soles, it was an example of ‘fury with injustice’.”

Lim said he visited Bukit China with the DAP candidate for Bandar Hilir, Leng Chau Yeng and DAP MP for Kota Melaka, Khoo Poay Tiong this morning.

“It is recorded on the information section of the Sam Poh Temple on Bukit China that there were Malay and Portuguese graves on the 400-year cemetery hill. This was potent proof that the ‘Save Bukit China’ campaign in 1984/5 was a campaign to save a Malaysian heritage hill for all communities, and not for any one racial group.

“This was why the ‘Save Bukit China’ which was launched in 1984 was able to turn into a national campaign and win the support of all racial and religious groups when the Umno-led Malacca State Government wanted to demolish a Malaysian cemetery hill for commercial development and greedy profits,” he added.