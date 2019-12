PETALING JAYA: It is time to make Malaysia a more friendly destination for people with special needs, according to National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom) president Feilina Feisol.

She said this could be achieved if the public and private sectors worked together to ensure that the country adopted more friendly approaches towards persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In an interview yesterday, she said such efforts must start at the local and state government level with people, preferably those who had strong ties with local councils, acting as liaisons.

One such person, she said, is Anthony Thanasyan, who formerly served as councillor for Petaling Jaya. “With his involvement, the city actually made changes to its landscape,” Feilina said.

She noted Petaling Jaya now had the best infrastructure for PWDs, adding the issue of accessibility to public amenities for the disabled was still being discussed when action should have been taken.

When raising the issue last Saturday, the Damai Disabled Persons Association Malaysia said the needs of PWDs remains the responsibility of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry while other authorities should also be playing a role.

“The mentris besar and mayors, as leaders, must give special attention and take action to overcome issues hindering the community,” the association’s president V. Murugeswaran said.

He said although a special fund for PWDs had already been allocated for Selangor, other states had yet to make a similar move.

He added in India, there were commissioners in every state and at the federal level who worked together to address issues affecting PWDs.