Make public special committee’s findings on Muhammad Adib’s death - CUEPACS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) wants the special committee’s findings of the investigation into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim (pix) to be made public to ensure transparency.

President Adnan Mat in a statement today said CUEPACS has high hopes for justice to be served to ensure no recurrence of similar cases in the future, especially to civil servants who put the people and nation’s interests as their top priority in fulfilling their duties.

“CUEPACS also hopes that this issue will not continue to be used by certain parties to play racial sentiments to gain political mileage. The focus here should be to track down the offenders, to demand for justice and give the assurance that no civil servant will have to face such incidents again,” he said.

Adnan added that CUEPACS in representing all civil servants, especially members of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) welcomed the government’s decision to establish a special committee to ensure a thorough, transparent investigation in seeking justice over the death of Muhammad Adib.

He said CUEPACS was thankful that the government had decided to continue investigation as the matter should not be taken lightly and the offenders must be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that a special committee would be set up to ensure that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is conducted into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim so that justice is served.

The prime minister said the special committee would be given six months to come up with its findings and recommendations for presentation to the Cabinet, which would then decide on the follow-up action.- Bernama