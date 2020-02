KUANTAN: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has urged parents and employers to play a role in reviving the culture of reading the Quran daily.

Tengku Hassanal said reading the Quran at home as well as at work and be able to understand its contents can serve as a guidance and become a part of daily practice, thus, producing successful Muslims in this life and in the hereafter.

“Don’t feel shy about studying the Quran ... if one isn’t well-versed, then seek guidance from a teacher. Utilise technology to upload Quran software on mobile phones.

“The Quran should serve as the main source of reference in solving life’s problems. However, never ever attempt to just adopt certain parts of the Quranic verses and reject other parts for the sake of self-interest and political groups,” he said.

Tengku Hassanal said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the 63rd Pahang-level Quran Recital competition at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Ahmad Shah here yesterday.

Tengku Hassanal also emphasised on the importance of Muslims to stay united and forget the disagreements and differences in order to become a strong and capable Muslim community.

At the event, Pahang Maahad Tahfiz teacher Mohamad Syaheed Sabri, 28, was named as the winner after he defeated 14 other qari (male reciter) while Norhanani Ayob, who is pursuing Arabic studies and Islamic civilisation at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) from Bentong, won the qariah (female reciter) title.

Mohamad Syaheed, who was the winner of the competition in 2015 and has participated in the event five times, said he was grateful to be able to represent Pahang in the national competition soon.

Meanwhile, Norhanani, 24, described her victory as a result of her continuous efforts as she had participated at the district-level competition several times and she finally made it to the state level this year.

Both Mohamad Syaheed and Norhanani received RM8,000 cash, a trophy, a prize and a certificate each, presented by Tengku Hassanal. — Bernama