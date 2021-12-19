Make sure flood victims facilitated, receives assistance -PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has asked the Social Welfare Department to make sure that every flood victim will be facilitated and receive the assistance channelled to them.

In a Facebook posting, Ismail Sabri shared a video of his visit to the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Johan Setia in Klang today.

“It upsets me to see the many flood victims taking shelter at the SK Johan Setia in Klang. As of today, 690 victims are being housed at the centre and I managed to meet some of them, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and children.

“And I have asked the Social Welfare Department to ensure that every victim is being facilitated and receives the assistance channelled to them,” he said.

In an earlier posting, the Prime Minister also shared a video of his visit to the flooded Kampung Bukit Lanchong in Putra Heights, Selangor.

In yet another posting, Ismail Sabri said the government will stick with the people in facing the floods and the disaster management authorities at the national and state level, as well as all the relevant agencies, had been asked to give immediate and utmost attention to the wellbeing of the victims.

“I have also instructed all the relevant ministries to intensify efforts to help in the flood operations, especially in the severely-hit areas as soon as possible. I pray that the affected Malaysian families will stay strong in the face of adversity,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he had also visited the relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Gong and Masjid Al-Islah Kampung Nelayan Teluk Gong in Klang today to ensure that the evacuees were all safe and being well facilitated while being housed at the relief centres. -Bernama