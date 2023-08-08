Make that life-changing decision at the ballot box, Anwar tells Kelantan electorate

TANAH MERAH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today called on the people of Kelantan to make an informed decision to change their lives and of their children for the better when they go to the polls on Aug 12.

He said they must ask the question of why Kelantan was lagging far behind compared to other states such as Perak, Johor, Selangor and Penang.

“Why are the other states developed? This is because the leaders (in Kelantan) are not far-sighted, they have no feasible plans... only insults and slander,” he said when speaking at the Jelajah Perpaduan MADANI in Batang Merbau here last night.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, and Kelantan BN chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the people should not continue to be influenced by religious issues bandied by political parties.

“Decades on, (they are still using) heaven and hell... entering heaven and hell is not decided by a party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar was confident that the Unity Government will stand firm until the next general election.

He said parties in the Unity Government have stated their commitment to maintaining this cooperation.

Earlier, the prime minister attended a knowledge-sharing and ‘Selawat’ (sending salutations to the Prophet Muhammad) event at the Ribat Al Musthofa Madrasah in Kampung Bagan Bawah, Pulai Chondong in Machang.

He also performed the Maghrib prayer with the congregants there. - Bernama