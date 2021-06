While conducting training-of-trainers (TOT), I made sure all participants fully understood the difference between tourists and excursionists although they were selected from various tourism sectors to undergo TOT and be accredited as trainers for tourism frontliners across the country.

They were also told to visit “Go to MyTourismData Portal” in Tourism Malaysia’s website, which provides invaluable data for our inbound tourism industry, including figures for foreign visitor arrivals that are updated regularly in cooperation with the Immigration Department.

As for domestic visitors, the latest figures are released by the Department of Statistics at the end of every June.

The annual number of domestic tourists and excursionists were derived through surveys that have been conducted consistently over the years using well-honed methodologies.

Whether visitors are foreign or domestic, they could either be excursionists or tourists when travelling.

Those returning home the same day are termed excursionists and those staying overnight away from home are tourists, but only a percentage stayed at paid accommodation.

Last year, there were only 4,332,722 foreign tourist arrivals to Malaysia, down 83.4% compared with 26,100,784 the year before.

The total number of different tourists was actually less, as a Singaporean could enter Malaysia more than once and counted at every re-entry.

In addition, there were 1,768,656 foreign excursionist arrivals last year compared with 8,944,841 the year before, an 80% decrease.

With tourists and excursionists combined, there were 6,101,378 foreign visitor arrivals in 2020, down 82.6% compared with 35,045.625 in 2019.

In other words, an average of 4,000 foreigners per hour entered our country in 2019 and only 697 in 2020.

Those travelling by air passed through our international airports; those by sea disembarked at various international jetties; and those by road or rail at land border crossings.

Last year, citizens from 12 countries contributed 88% of all foreign tourist arrivals to Malaysia.

They were from Singapore 1,545,255, Indonesia 711,723, China 405,149, Thailand 394,413, India 155,883, Brunei 136,020, South Korea 119,750, Japan 74,383, Australia 72,680, the Philippines 66,051, Vietnam 64,184 and United Kingdom 63,868.

During the same period, citizens from 10 countries contributed 96% of all foreign excursionist arrivals to Malaysia.

They were from Singapore 1,326,085, Thailand 151,390, Brunei 54,221, Indonesia 51,131, China 23,493, the Philippines 21,899, India 19,221, South Korea 18,174, Japan 14,655 and Australia 11,639.

Foreign excursionists included expatriates and their family members residing in countries nearby.

Although excursionists came mainly for business, shopping, sightseeing, dining or entertainment, a significant number were on visa run, which is a short trip to leave and return to the originating country for renewing visa or refreshing visa-free stay with a new entry date.

When foreign tourist arrival figures for the first quarter of this year is released, it would be no surprise if the number dropped to well below 40,000.

If so, the decrease would be more than 99% compared with 4,233,455 in the first quarter of last year.

As such, less than 16 foreign tourists per hour on average passed through the gates of all our immigration checkpoints throughout the country during the 12-month period from April 2020 to March 2021, a far cry from an average of 2,980 foreign tourists per hour in 2019.

In early January, I wrote “2020 was a bad year for tourism, but 2021 could be even worse”.

Alas, it has turned out to be true. We started the year badly with 101,949 Covid-19 cases in January compared with a total of 100,318 cases recorded in the first 11 months until last Dec 24.

In January, Covid-19 cases averaged 3,289 daily, dropping to 3,064 in February, 1,443 in March but rose to 2,107 in April and rocketed to 5,247 in May, with a shocking total of 162,644 cases for the month and the highest recorded on May 29 with 9,020 cases within 24 hours!

It is a given that as long as local Covid-19 infections remain high, the number of foreign visitors would conversely be low, regardless of promotional efforts.

The surest way to attract foreigners is to make our country safe for all, starting with Malaysians and all those who are residing here.

It would be unwise to rush into opening international travel prematurely, as a few weeks’ gain may later set us back by several months or longer.

Unlike normal times, there is no first-mover advantage. On the contrary, fools rush in where angels fear to tread.