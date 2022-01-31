Makkal Sakti hopes to get BN ticket in Johor polls, says president

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party (Makkal Sakti) hopes that Barisan Nasional (BN) will consider the party’s application to contest on the coalition’s ticket in the Johor state election.

Its president, Datuk Seri R.S. Thanenthiran said his party had recently made the application to BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who had given a positive indication on the matter.

“We do not set (negotiate) how many seats nor which seats (we get), and there are no conditions at all... what we want is just an opportunity to serve the people together,“ he told reporters after attending the Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s ‘Meeting with Makkal Sakti’ here yesterday.

Commenting on Makkal Sakti’s cooperation with BN, Thanenthiran said the ‘Friends of BN’ political party would remain loyal to BN despite receiving several offers from other parties after BN suffered defeat in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Asked about Makkal Sakti’s preparations to face the Johor polls, he said the party was ready to mobilise 27,000 members in Johor to jointly campaign for a BN victory in the election. — Bernama