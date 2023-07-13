Malacca aims to build 20 telecommunication towers under Jendela

JASIN: The Malacca government through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission aims to build 20 telecommunication towers in phases under the National Digital Network (Jendela) Universal Service Provision programme by the end of 2025.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Fairul Nizam Roslan said the move was to ensure that Malacca residents, especially in rural areas, also have access to high-speed broadband services.

“So far, four telecommunication towers have been completed under the initiative, namely two each in Asahan and Taboh Naning constituencies. The remaining six for the first phase are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“Ten more towers will be built in the second phase. The government’s aim is to improve fibre optic network access and extend broadband coverage in populated areas across the state to 100 per cent,” he told reporters after visiting the telecommunication towers in Kampung Gapis and Taman Batang Malacca today.

Fairul Nizam further said the two telecommunication towers provide 4G services through the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) to more than 275 premises in the areas.

“The service provider (telcos) has also identified 10 locations for the second phase, including Masjid Tanah Ammunition Depot, Pulau Besar, Kampung Orang Asli Machap Umbooi, Bukit Batu Lebah, Jalan Tebong and Simpang Gading.

“The project is expected to benefit 6,351 rural premises,” he said.

Since 2020, a total of 313,223 premises in Malacca have been provided with fibre optic connections for fixed broadband services under Jendela.

Fairul Nizam also said that the 4G mobile broadband coverage in populated areas in the state has reached 99.77 per cent. -Bernama